Tanzania: TRA Unfreezes Frozen Traders' Bank Accounts

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) has entered into a bargaining deal with traders who's their bank accounts were put on ice over alleged unpaid state tax.

TRA Director for Tax Payer Services and Education, Richard Kayombo announced Friday in Morogoro that all traders' bank accounts have been unfrozen with special agreement.

"The law is very flexible. The authority has entered into agreements to allow businesspeople to repay the debts on special arrangement," he said without citing the legislation.