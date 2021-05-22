Tanzania: TRA Unfreezes Frozen Traders' Bank Accounts

21 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) has entered into a bargaining deal with traders who's their bank accounts were put on ice over alleged unpaid state tax.

TRA Director for Tax Payer Services and Education, Richard Kayombo announced Friday in Morogoro that all traders' bank accounts have been unfrozen with special agreement.

"The law is very flexible. The authority has entered into agreements to allow businesspeople to repay the debts on special arrangement," he said without citing the legislation.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.