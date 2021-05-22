Tanzania: PM Hands Over 16.4bn/ - Worth Vehicles to District Education Officers

21 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Friday handed over 184 vehicles worth over 16.4bn/- to district education officers to enhance monitoring of the sector at grassroots.

This is the second state boost to the sector after the 2019 gesture that involved 2.72bn/- worth vehicles that were released for regional education officers.

Majaliwa warned authorities to watch out and make sure the vehicles are never idle. "If we find a vehicle parked for lack of a common 'service' you will be out of work... we must tell each other the truth, these cars must be working for at least more than six years," he said at the ceremony.

The Premier tasked regional and district authorities to complete construction work of laboratories across all public schools. He said the education officers must work with the school community to ensure a zero absenteeism among students.

Minister of State President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments, Ummy Mwalimu the donation is part of the government's effort to improve education sector in the country. The Minister assured that the state will continue improving learning and teaching environments.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.