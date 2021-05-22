Tanzania: PM Hands Over 16.4bn/ - Worth Vehicles to District Education Officers

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Friday handed over 184 vehicles worth over 16.4bn/- to district education officers to enhance monitoring of the sector at grassroots.

This is the second state boost to the sector after the 2019 gesture that involved 2.72bn/- worth vehicles that were released for regional education officers.

Majaliwa warned authorities to watch out and make sure the vehicles are never idle. "If we find a vehicle parked for lack of a common 'service' you will be out of work... we must tell each other the truth, these cars must be working for at least more than six years," he said at the ceremony.

The Premier tasked regional and district authorities to complete construction work of laboratories across all public schools. He said the education officers must work with the school community to ensure a zero absenteeism among students.

Minister of State President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments, Ummy Mwalimu the donation is part of the government's effort to improve education sector in the country. The Minister assured that the state will continue improving learning and teaching environments.