Zimbabwe: Mangwiro Excited to Take On His Mentor

22 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

TRIANGLE United coach, Taurai Mangwiro, says they are excited to be back in action when he takes on his mentor, Rodwell Dhlakama, in the Chibuku Super Cup tomorrow.

Triangle are in Group Four, together with Whawha and FC Platinum, and their matches will be played at Mandava. They begin their campaign against Ngezi Platinum.

"Everyone at Triangle is excited to be back playing. We missed football, not because of things that we could control, but a pandemic that affected the whole world," he said.

"It has been pretty tough but we are back and ready to play. We are looking forward to doing well in the cup competition, which we won before as Triangle, in 2018.

"As coach, I also won it with Harare City, in 2015. "So, what that gives us is the belief that it can be done, although we know it is not going to be easy. When I look at the group, in which we have been placed, I don't see any easy games."

For Mangwiro, what makes tomorrow's encounter interesting is meeting his mentor, Dhlakama. Triangle have also lost four of their key players to Ngezi Platinum.

They are Kudzai Chigwida, Marion Chang, Nyasha Chintuli and Anelka Chivandire.

However, Mangwiro is banking on the experience of the likes of Ralph Matema, Arnold Chivheya and Ronald Mudimu.

"I expect the game against Ngezi to be yet another great encounter, considering that the coach Dhlakama is my former mentor at Monomotapa," he said.

"Ngezi Platinum Stars also took four of our key players. We have to believe, I think we have a team that can compete and we are looking at the experience, in the form of players like Ralph Matema, our captain Collins Dhuwa, Arnold Chivheya and Ronald Mudimu. "We also have youth, in the form of Norest Charumbira, Daniel Magaiza and Patrick Magegedhla. It's been tough and that is why I want to applaud PSL for coming up with this tournament, it should help us prepare for the start of the PSL in July. The work will continue, it's not like we play one game and we are satisfied with what we have."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

