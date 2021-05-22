Nigeria: Bandits Attack Katsina Catholic Church, Kill Reverend Father, Abduct Another

A line of police tape at a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at night.

Bandits attacked St. Vincent Ferrer's Catholic Church in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State, killing a Reverend father Alphonsus Bello on Thursday night.

During the attack, another priest, Reverend Father Joe Keke was abducted.

The gunmen according to an eyewitness attacked the church compound at about 11: 00 pm and moved straight to the residences of the two priests situated inside the church compound.

He said the deceased reverend father Bello initially resisted attempts by the gunmen to abduct him after which he was overpowered.

His remains were eventually discovered inside a farmland behind the Catechetical Training School Malumfashi in the early hours of yesterday.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident to Channels Television, adding that two suspects had been arrested in connection to the crime.

He said the command was doing all it could to ensure that the abducted Reverend father Keke is rescued alive.

