Nigeria: We Are Still Investigating Report On Shekau's Death - Army

22 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chris

The Nigerian Army has said it is more concerned with Boko Haram terrorists' funding than the killing of Abubakar Shekau.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, wondered why people are more interested in the clash between ISWAP and the Shekau led-Boko Haram terrorists group in the Sambisa forest.

"We are still investigating. Do you want us to come and say this one is dead and the following day he comes out to make a video. Which credibility do we now have? We are not sure now.

"There are people more important than Shekau and people are not talking about them. I don't know why people are giving prominence to Abubakar Shekau.

"The supporters of Boko Haram terrorism, those who finance them, those are the ones that should concern people because if not funding, how would they operate?" he said.

RELATED: ISWAP, Boko Haram Clash Consumes Shekau In Sambisa Forest(Opens in a new browser tab)

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.