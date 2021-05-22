Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 4 in Kaduna Villages As Police Quell Unrest in Jema'a Lga

22 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Aza Msue

The Kaduna State government yesterday said security agencies had reported an attack on Zangon Aya town in Igabi local government area by bandits.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner, ministry of internal security and home affairs, in a statement yesterday, said according to the security report, two residents, Falalu Dari and Sabiu Idris, were killed by the bandits.

Aruwan said bandits also attacked Rugar Delu, a settlement on the fringes of the town and rustled about 30 cows belonging to one Delu Bafilata, a herder.

He said Delu sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and was receiving treatment in hospital.

The statement also said in another reported incident, armed bandits invaded Ungwan Murtala in Yakawada, Giwa local government area, and shot one Inusa Ibrahim dead.

"Three other residents sustained injuries and are receiving treatment. They are; Mustapha Ya'u, Bilyaminu Saidu, Bilyaminu Abubakar" Aruwan said.

According to the statement, in Godogodo village of Jema'a local government area, armed bandits attempted to attack a police outpost but were effectively repelled. "However one Ayuba Madugu was killed by the gunmen.

The incident threatened to bring about an escalation of ethno-religious tensions in the area. Security operatives moved swiftly to douse the tension, and brought the situation under control. Calm has returned to the area," he said.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai who received the reports, commiserated with the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls.

