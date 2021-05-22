Nigeria: Gov Inaugurates Toungo Electrification Project 22 Years After

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commissioned the 33kva main line Toungo electricity project 22 years after the birth of the council in Adamawa.

Fintiri had during his campaigns in 2019, promised to connect the council to the national grid through his 11-point agenda.

Toungo local government hitherto was the only council headquarters lagging behind among the 21 LGAs in-terms of electrification.

The governor said the commissioned project is the first phase which is a 33kv main line from Ganye Tee Junction to Toungo and linked to the YEDC main station with 11kv Low Tension in Gamu and installed transformers and distribution lines.

He noted that the second phase is the one from Toungo to Kirri which takes the line from Toungo to Kirri which had already seen 90 percent erection of poles and was still in progress, adding that his administration would soon commission the project.

Aminu Iya Abbas, speaker, state House of Assembly, said the state legislature would continue working in unison with the executive for the development of the state.

The commissioner for rural infrastructure and community development, Alhaji Abdullahi Prambe, said the project would boost economic activities in the area and urged the people to take full responsibility of protecting the facility.

READ ALSO: PMB Happy With Provision of Electricity To Rural Communities - Power Minister.(Opens in a new browser tab)