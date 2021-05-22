Uganda: NRM Chief Whip Says Oulanyah Should Save Parliament

CEC meeting 11am TODAY

NRM caucus elections 8.am TOMORROW

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Hours before the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meets and an NRM Parliamentary caucus election is held to determine the party's candidate for Speaker and Deputy, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa has said MPS are under hostage, and need to be freed. She said she sees Jacob Oulanyah as parliament's saviour.

"That parliament will change. It will stop being a parliament of tension, pretense... .the tension is too much," Nankabirwa said.

Nankabirwa said that NRM needs to vote for a Speaker who is loyal to the party. Deputy Speaker Oulanyah is seeking to unseat his boss Rebecca Kadaga, Kamuli Woman MP.

"You do things not because you are enjoying, but because you fear you will miss out on a trip. Excuse me, that must stop," Nankabirwa warned, adding that " I am praying that Jacob Oulanyah takes the chair, so that other people who would like to becomes speakers, will learn a lesson."

She said this as a section of Members of Parliament held prayers Friday for the Omoro County MP Oulanyah ahead of his contest for the position of Speaker of Parliament. MPs believed to be Oulanyah's supporters organized prayers at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala

Some of the MPs who attended included Ministers Bright Rwamirama, Peter Ogwang, Betty Amongi and Robinah Nabbanja.

Others were the outgoing Jim Muhwezi, Alex Ruhunda, Koboko MP Ayume, Felix Okot Ogong, the Dokolo South MP, and Joy Waako, the National female MP representing older persons.

Josephat Tumwesigye, MP Bugangaizi South, Samon Nadeb, MP Bulamogi County, Muhammad Kato, Katerere County MP, Patience Nkunda, Kanungu Woman MP and Wilson Kajwengye, Nyabushozi County MP were in attendance as well.

Reverend Christine Shimanya, the Parliament Chaplain who led the prayers asked God to grant Oulanyah victory.

Pece-Laroo MP Father Charles Onen dedicated Oulanyah to God, saying the time has come for him to serve. He says the next Parliament should enact laws that benefit Ugandans.

Betty Among, the Oyam County MP faulted the current leadership of Parliament for promoting tension and intolerance which has created fear among MPs.

Bright Rwamirama, the MP Isingiro North also used the event to rally the new Members of Parliament to vote for change next week.

Oulanyah later went to the National Resistance Movement-NRM party headquarters where he picked expression of interest forms.

He reiterated his pledge to restore the reputation of Parliament. Oulanyah also said that he is waiting for CEC's decision and he is confident of victory.

