Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Launches Tier III Modular Data Center

ADDIS ABABA - The state-owned operator ethio telecom launched yesterday the biggest Tier III ready modular data center in Ethiopia powered by Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. In a press statement sent to The Ethiopian Herald, it was stated that the newly deployed data center is located in Gola Sefer, a locality in Addis Ababa, equipped with five POD (Points of Deployment), 16 cabinets per POD, which can support 10 servers per cabinet.

The total capacity of the facility can reach 800 servers. According to ethio telecom's plan, the newly built data center will firstly serve existing service provision such as mobile money and business support systems, and the extra capacity could be used for new business such as colocation and cloud service in the future. "Modular data center has become a mainstream form of data center deployment around the world recently, thanks to its short delivery period and high energy saving ratio." Huawei delivered ethio telecom's data center within 2.5 months, while the traditional way of deployment would take

more than five months, it was learnt. Meanwhile, modular data center has a power usage effectiveness (PUE) of 1.4, 25 percent less than traditional data center. After installing Huawei NetEco power monitoring system, it can further reduce 35 percent of operation and maintenance cost. The routine patrolling and monitoring of the modular facility can be performed by robot, according to the press statement.

BY BILAL DERSO