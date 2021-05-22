Ethiopia: Council Urges U.S. to Play Constructive Role in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian American Civic Council (EACC) has urged United States Government to stand with its Ethiopian counterpart in bringing peace and stability in the country and beyond and refrain from meddling in the latter's internal affairs. EACC urged the Biden Administration to stand with the people and government of Ethiopia to the successful conduct of the 6th General Elections and the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and help the country to solve border dispute with Sudan.

The council expressed its concerns regarding the risks of U.S. government's attempts to interfere in domestic affairs of Ethiopia and its unjustified pressure rests on the reform government. "The current U.S. government should be careful not repeat similar policy missteps Carter Administration made on Ethiopia," the council said, adding that currently, Ethiopia's political and human rights records have witnessed significant improvements.

It was noted that the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), a party which had led Ethiopia for over three decades, squandered the opportunities for forgiveness and reconciliation. It was reminded the heinous crimes the faction committed against the people of Ethiopia whilst in power. "It is crucial to the U.S. government to look beyond the false narratives created by TPLF associates to undermine the legitimate actions of the reform government."

Ethiopia has already permitted unfettered access to humanitarian agencies operating in Tigray and the government is ready to work with the agencies with a view addressing their concerns, it was stated. "We appeal to the UNSC to respect and adhere to the resolution stating not to interfere into internal affairs of independent state."

Noting that the country has established an independent electoral body that is entrusted to conduct a democratic and transparent election, the council condemned all foreign powers who are attempting to cast doubt on the outcome of the election before a single vote is casted. The longstanding US-Ethiopia friendship and alliance will continue prosper; it was stated.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE