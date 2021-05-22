Ethiopia: Council Urges U.S. to Play Constructive Role in Ethiopia

22 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian American Civic Council (EACC) has urged United States Government to stand with its Ethiopian counterpart in bringing peace and stability in the country and beyond and refrain from meddling in the latter's internal affairs. EACC urged the Biden Administration to stand with the people and government of Ethiopia to the successful conduct of the 6th General Elections and the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and help the country to solve border dispute with Sudan.

The council expressed its concerns regarding the risks of U.S. government's attempts to interfere in domestic affairs of Ethiopia and its unjustified pressure rests on the reform government. "The current U.S. government should be careful not repeat similar policy missteps Carter Administration made on Ethiopia," the council said, adding that currently, Ethiopia's political and human rights records have witnessed significant improvements.

It was noted that the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), a party which had led Ethiopia for over three decades, squandered the opportunities for forgiveness and reconciliation. It was reminded the heinous crimes the faction committed against the people of Ethiopia whilst in power. "It is crucial to the U.S. government to look beyond the false narratives created by TPLF associates to undermine the legitimate actions of the reform government."

Ethiopia has already permitted unfettered access to humanitarian agencies operating in Tigray and the government is ready to work with the agencies with a view addressing their concerns, it was stated. "We appeal to the UNSC to respect and adhere to the resolution stating not to interfere into internal affairs of independent state."

Noting that the country has established an independent electoral body that is entrusted to conduct a democratic and transparent election, the council condemned all foreign powers who are attempting to cast doubt on the outcome of the election before a single vote is casted. The longstanding US-Ethiopia friendship and alliance will continue prosper; it was stated.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.