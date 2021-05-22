Ethiopia: Govt Creates Conducive Environments to Undertake Democratic Elections

ADDIS ABABA -The Ethiopian government has created a lot of enabling environments to undertake democratic elections, Attorney General Director Gedion Timotwos (Ph.D.) said . Presenting at the meeting hosted by the Ministry of Peace on Thursday , the attorney general said that the administration which leads by Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) lifted a number of prohibiting legal frame works and substituted them with encouraging frame works to boost democratic land scape including in electoral procedures.

He underscored that the reorganizing of democratic institutions including National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and institutions for justice play a great role to make democratic elections. As to him, the government has been working on having independent electoral board through benchmarking international experiences and identifying the challenges of the previous elections through researches and inquiries.

He stated that unlike in the previous periods, currently government has been supporting NEBE through budgeting a billions of Birr to enhance the number and skill of election management bodies. He noted that government collected different inputs from contending l parties to enhance the capacity of NEBE and ensure the independence of the board.

He said that previously, member of the board had been administrating the board on a part time basis , But currently they are serving the board as full time workers. He revealed that government has been operating through establishing electoral security task forces drawn from NEBE election board, federal police, INSA and other norganization to ensure pre and post electoral related security.

The participation of mass civic organizations on election is also another opportunity to undertake the democratic election he added. Enat Party Deputy President Seife Selassie Ayalew (Ph.D.) on his part applauding government efforts in setting of supporting legal frame works,but it needs to check the proper implementation of the frame works. He stated that his party has been encountering different challenges while undertaking electoral campaign.

BY TAMERU REGASA