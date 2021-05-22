Ethiopia: EMA Working On Creating Vibrant Media

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) said it is working on creating vibrant media outlets that are well-prepared to promote peace and coexistence across the country . Speaking at a half day event organized under the theme :"Mass Media for Peace, Unity, and building the image of the country," EMA Director General Mohammed Indris on Thursday said that the main purpose of the discussion is to well aware the media about their respective

roles for motivating citizens to move in unison towards to nation prosperity and sustainable peace. Likewise, the media are expected to unreservedly fight groups who have been attempting to take our freedom and peace away. Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil on her part said that the event is essential to strength among the community and stand together for common national interest.

As to her, the media has been playing pivotal role in fostering democratic transaction, reforms, and the like commenced over the past three years. However, the media industry does not mean that adequately developed due to various reasons. Lack of skilled human power and lack of enforcement are the main factors attributable to the hindrance to of the nation to well exploit the benefit out of it. Citizens should well eye at and give priority to their country than serving self-interest as the issue of peace and unity are not the matters of choice; instead they are the concerns of life and death.

She further stated that frequent dialogue and implementing the significant ideas on the ground has played crucial role in ensuring Ethiopian prosperity. Obviously, building democratic system in the country is not an overnight process rather it requires scrupulous discussion and common understanding in all aspects as developed nations are doing. Hence, the ministry and other stakeholders have planned to prepare capacity building training on how to make the media capable of transmitting accurate, reliable and well sourced information and come up with constructive outcomes.

BY MESERET BEHAILU