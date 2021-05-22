Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 43 New Cases in Five States

The new figure is slightly lower than the 49 cases recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Nigeria's commercial centre and most populated city, Lagos, once again topped the chart of new coronavirus infections recorded in the country on Friday.

Out of the 43 new cases the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported on its official Twitter handle Friday night, 32 cases were reported in Lagos.

This was followed by Rivers State with seven new cases and the federal capital territory reporting two cases.

According to the update, both Akwa Ibom and Kaduna states reported one case each.

The new figure is slightly lower than the 49 cases recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Apart from the fatality recorded on Monday, no new death has been reported during the week. The fatality toll, therefore, stands at 2,067 in total.

Nigeria, a country of roughly 200 million people, has conducted about 2 million tests, and has so far vaccinated 1,842,437 citizens with the Oxford vaccines.