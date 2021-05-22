Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 43 New Cases in Five States

22 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The new figure is slightly lower than the 49 cases recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Nigeria's commercial centre and most populated city, Lagos, once again topped the chart of new coronavirus infections recorded in the country on Friday.

Out of the 43 new cases the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported on its official Twitter handle Friday night, 32 cases were reported in Lagos.

This was followed by Rivers State with seven new cases and the federal capital territory reporting two cases.

According to the update, both Akwa Ibom and Kaduna states reported one case each.

The new figure is slightly lower than the 49 cases recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Apart from the fatality recorded on Monday, no new death has been reported during the week. The fatality toll, therefore, stands at 2,067 in total.

Nigeria, a country of roughly 200 million people, has conducted about 2 million tests, and has so far vaccinated 1,842,437 citizens with the Oxford vaccines.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.