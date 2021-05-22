Ethiopia, Brazil Hold Second Bilateral Political Consultation Meeting

22 May 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Brazil have held their second bilateral political consultation meeting on Friday covering a range of bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues of common concern.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Redwan Hussien, and his Brazilian counterpart, Kenneth Da Nobrega have led the meeting.

During the meeting the two sides have reflected on the performance of signed agreements during the first consultative meeting in 2018 and further assessed new venues of cooperation.

They, in particular, assessed the Investment Cooperation and Facilitation Agreement which was signed to encourage investments and bilateral economic cooperation.

Cooperation in peace-keeping missions and judicial matters related to police work and transfer of sentenced persons were also points of discussion between the two sides.

The officials have also expressed keenness to bolster relations between Ethiopia and Brazil, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Redwan on the occasion said Ethiopia "is keen to take the relationship between the two countries to a strategic partnership level."

Discussing regional issues, Ambassador Redwan has presented a briefing on critical issues that matter in the Horn of Africa and the role Ethiopia has been playing to forge a strong and peaceful relationship with its neighbors.

Speaking about constructions of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the tripartite negotiation, Ambassador Redwan said Egypt and Sudan are trying to deny Ethiopia its right to equitably and fairly utilize its water resources.

Brazilian State Minister Kenneth Da Nobrega on his part said Brazil understands Ethiopia's critical role in Africa and wants to create strong ties with the country to boost relations with the rest of the continent.

Also present at the meeting, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Brazil, Yalew Abate Reta reiterated attractive investment opportunities in Ethiopia and called on Brazilian investors to invest in agro-processing, textile, and manufacturing sectors.

The two sides concluded their meeting pledging to increase cooperation on multilateral levels and cement their longstanding relationships.

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

