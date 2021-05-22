Ethiopian Ambassador Confers With Norwegian Foreign Ministry Official

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Ambassador to Sweden and other Nordic countries, Deriba Kuma has held a virtual meeting with Head of the Horn of Africa and West Africa Department of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elisabeth Schwabe-Hansen.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, the discussion held between the two officials focused on the recent developments both in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa region.

The Ambassador particularly emphasized the enhanced humanitarian relief efforts that the government is undertaking in the Tigray region.

He said, despite such great efforts, certain members of the international community have unfortunately been occupied with counterproductive pronouncements targeting the Ethiopian government.

Ambassador Deriba underlined the importance of provision of the highly needed resources in this regard rather than counterproductive pronouncements.

In addition, the Ambassador stressed Ethiopia's commitment to peaceful resolution of the border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia and also the ongoing negotiation over GERD.

Head of the Horn of Africa and West Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Elisabeth Schwabe-Hansen on her part recognized the progress so far made in providing humanitarian relief effort in Tigray while also stressing the need for further access for the humanitarian actors in the region.

She also said that Norway so far has provided close to 100 million Norwegian Kroner through bilateral and UN platforms.

Both sides agreed to continue holding regular engagements in an effort to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two sisterly countries.