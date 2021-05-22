Tanzania: Defence Ministry Tables Multi-Trillion Budget

THE Defence and National Service ministry has unveiled its 2.3tri/- budget for 2021/22 fiscal year which, among nine priorities, is set to facilitate and widen National Service (JKT) infrastructure with modern tools so that it could offer more trainings to youths.

Tabling the budget, the Minister, Mr Elias Kwandikwa said JKT infrastructures would be widened and improved to accommodate more youths for voluntary and compulsory training as they equip themselves with the best life skills for selfemployment and patriotism to serve the nation.

Mr Kwandikwa assured Tanzanians that borders were safe and that peace and security are top government priority.

He told the Parliament that the government would keep on equipping the defence forces with modern equipment, enhance communication, human resources and offer time to time training.

Minister Kwandika also said that they would strengthen ties and bilateral relations with international organizations, regional and country to country in the areas of defence and security.

On the revenue collection, Mr Kwandikwa said between July 2020 and April this year, 456m/- was collected from wananchi who had purchased tractors and other agricultural tools.