Tanzania: Defence Ministry Tables Multi-Trillion Budget

22 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Defence and National Service ministry has unveiled its 2.3tri/- budget for 2021/22 fiscal year which, among nine priorities, is set to facilitate and widen National Service (JKT) infrastructure with modern tools so that it could offer more trainings to youths.

Tabling the budget, the Minister, Mr Elias Kwandikwa said JKT infrastructures would be widened and improved to accommodate more youths for voluntary and compulsory training as they equip themselves with the best life skills for selfemployment and patriotism to serve the nation.

Mr Kwandikwa assured Tanzanians that borders were safe and that peace and security are top government priority.

He told the Parliament that the government would keep on equipping the defence forces with modern equipment, enhance communication, human resources and offer time to time training.

Minister Kwandika also said that they would strengthen ties and bilateral relations with international organizations, regional and country to country in the areas of defence and security.

On the revenue collection, Mr Kwandikwa said between July 2020 and April this year, 456m/- was collected from wananchi who had purchased tractors and other agricultural tools.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.