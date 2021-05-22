Tanzania: Azam's Dube Clears Path Towards 'Golden Boot'

AZAM'S lethal striker Prince Dube seems to be floating in his own world as he continues to clear his path towards the golden boot chase this season.

The Zimbabwean scorer is hardly missing on the score sheet whenever his side is playing after he pumped the opening goal in their 2-0 victory against Biashara United at the Azam Complex in Chamazi on Thursday.

His teammate Mudathir Yahya also contributed one goal to complete a package of two goals to nil thereby bagging all necessary points from their turf.

He has now become one of the key contenders for the probably the toughest prize in the world of football to claim bearing in mind that scoring is an art and not anyone is blessed to put the ball behind the net.

The victory however saw Azam unmoved from their third place as they garnered 60 points from 30 games, one point adrift second placed Young Africans, who have a game in hand. "We have won and that is the most important thing.

For us, we are taking each game seriously and our focus now is on the next battle," said Azam skipper Aggrey Morris after the encounter.

On his part, Biashara United captain Daniel Mgore (goalkeeper) conceded the defeat, saying it was part of football and they will correct their mistakes ahead of incoming matches.

Despite the defeat, Biashara United are safe and comfortably accommodate the fourth place on the log with 45 points from 30 outings.

They are among the top performing teams in the campaign no wonder they still have a big chance to finish on top four of the outgoing Mainland Premier League season.

Under coach Francis Baraza, the nicknamed 'boarder soldiers' were a thorn in the flesh for many teams hence managed to win a lot of games in the process.