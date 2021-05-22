Tanzania: Azam's Dube Clears Path Towards 'Golden Boot'

22 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AZAM'S lethal striker Prince Dube seems to be floating in his own world as he continues to clear his path towards the golden boot chase this season.

The Zimbabwean scorer is hardly missing on the score sheet whenever his side is playing after he pumped the opening goal in their 2-0 victory against Biashara United at the Azam Complex in Chamazi on Thursday.

His teammate Mudathir Yahya also contributed one goal to complete a package of two goals to nil thereby bagging all necessary points from their turf.

He has now become one of the key contenders for the probably the toughest prize in the world of football to claim bearing in mind that scoring is an art and not anyone is blessed to put the ball behind the net.

The victory however saw Azam unmoved from their third place as they garnered 60 points from 30 games, one point adrift second placed Young Africans, who have a game in hand. "We have won and that is the most important thing.

For us, we are taking each game seriously and our focus now is on the next battle," said Azam skipper Aggrey Morris after the encounter.

On his part, Biashara United captain Daniel Mgore (goalkeeper) conceded the defeat, saying it was part of football and they will correct their mistakes ahead of incoming matches.

Despite the defeat, Biashara United are safe and comfortably accommodate the fourth place on the log with 45 points from 30 outings.

They are among the top performing teams in the campaign no wonder they still have a big chance to finish on top four of the outgoing Mainland Premier League season.

Under coach Francis Baraza, the nicknamed 'boarder soldiers' were a thorn in the flesh for many teams hence managed to win a lot of games in the process.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.