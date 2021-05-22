Tanzania: Simba Did Not Underrate Their Opponents in 'A' One Bit'

TOP National soccer team, Simba Sports Club (SSC) recently suffered a 4-0 defeat when they played against Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of CAF Champions League quarterfinals at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, a week ago today.

This defeat has been the talk of the town which has even seen some Parliamentarians adopting a raised four fingers salute.

Did Simba underrate their opponents? If they did, they should not say they had not been warned. A Sports Correspondent for the Daily Blog penned this article titled: "Simba need to take Kaizer Chiefs with a lot of care" (May 15, p. 18), expressing his worry against a narrative making the rounds in Tanzania over that match, purporting to say that, and I quote: "Simba are going to have it easy because Kaizer Chiefs have lately not being doing well in their own local league". The writer gives three reasons why such a narrative should not be entertained.

The third reason has it that: "We need to bear in mind that up to this point, South Africa has fielded two clubs in the Champion's League, and that 'speaks volume' about the pedigree of the South African teams in their version of the Premier League". "Speaks volume?" No. "Speaks volumes".

You see, to "speak volumes" is an idiom, meaning: "to provide a lot of information about something; to show something very clearly".

For example, you can say: "The coach's decision to ignore the problem of his team's poor defence, speaks volumes about his lack of strategizing skills".

The sports writer continued to warn Simba: "This is a team that Simba should not score a goal and sit back to protect 'the goal'".

This sentence needs re-writing to, at least, remove one of the "goals": "Simba should realise that they are playing against a team that will punish them, should they score a goal and go into a defensive play to protect it".

The writer went on: "This is a match Simba will have to work extremely hard to ensure that they score as many goals as possible".

Again, this sentence needs to be re-written: "This is a match 'in which' Simba will have to work extremely hard to ensure that they score as many goals as possible".

So, did they underrate Kaizer Chiefs, given such a warning from a football expert? Simba's Head Coach, Didier Gomes da Rosa, emphatically said "no" when tasked by newsmen, at the end of the game.

He however acknowledged that the performance displayed by Kaizer Chiefs shocked them, insisting that they did not underrate their opponent: "in 'a' one bit". "In 'a' one bit?" No. The article "a" should not be there: "They did not underrate their opponents in one bit".

As it turned out, Simba left the pitch empty handed, while their opponents bagged four goals. According to the Coach, not all is lost: "Simba have to believe it is possible to win the 'reverse' match". Only that it is not a 'reverse match' but a 'return match'.

Meanwhile Her Excellency the President has continued with her duty of appointing officials in high ranking positions.

According to the Daily Blog of 17 May: "While appointing new faces in the RCs' line-up, the head of state also relocated 14 others and retained two others 'to' their current work stations, and dropped seven others 'on' different reasons, including retirement from public service".

Surely, she "retained two 'at' (not 'to') their current work stations, and dropped seven 'for' (not 'on') different reasons... ... . ." Note that we have reduced the appearance of the word "others", from three times to once.

It is also arguable that if you have retired from public service you are still regarded as having been dropped!

Towards the end of the article we read the following: "The list of new RCs and their work stations in brackets 'are': ... ... ... .". We are talking about a list, so it should be: "The list of new RCs and their work stations in brackets, 'is' as follows: ... ... ".

All the best Simba Sports Club. You must win today's return much to reverse your fortunes.

