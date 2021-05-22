Tanzania: The Talking Is Over - It's Do or Die for Simba Today

TODAY is the proverbial D Day for Simba Sports Club. By the end of 90 minutes, Tanzanians will know whether or not Simba is in the semifinal of the CAF Champions League, a goal they had set for themselves when they set out for the on-going tournament.

But on the paper, South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs appear to have done more than enough to qualify for the semifinal of the same tournament after beating Simba in their own backyard, in Johannesburg by four goals to nil last Saturday.

It's agreed both by Simba management and fans that the Simba team that played in Johannesburg last Saturday was not the Simba team they have known since the start of the tournament. They played below par and they deserved the heavy defeat they suffered.

If there is any hope for Simba's qualification, will depend a lot if they still have energy, which, personally, I don't see where it will come from. Simba face an uphill task today and they have no one else to blame except themselves.

Indeed, you don't dominate possession the way they did and fail to get even two goals. Had they scored any number of goals last Saturday, they would have today placed themselves in a better position to win the match.

This is because that is also what was done by the South Africans over four weeks ago when they eliminated Guinea's Horoya through a two all draw in Conakry.

Kaizer Chiefs qualified for the quarterfinal of the Champions League through an away goal rule. But for Simba to eliminate Kaizer Chiefs today, they will have to score over five goals and expect the visitors not to score even a single goal which is not easy.

In both matches Kaizer Chiefs have played against Horoya and Simba, they have made very good use of their players' exceptional heights in winning their matches.

They have shown to be extremely good in scoring from corner kicks and crosses. And, Simba will today have to deal, effectively, with such situations if they want to keep the South Africans at bay.

Since Simba's massive defeat last Saturday, their loquacious spokesman, Haji Manara, has had a field day telling whoever had cared to listen to him that they were today going to replicate their 1979 feat.

In 1979, Simba were beaten by four goals to nil in the same tournament by Zambia's Mufulira Wanderers from the country's copper belt in a match played at the Uhuru Stadium. Tanzanians, including myself, we wrote Simba off.

We knew they were as good as being out of the tournament. But one man said it was not over yet, that his charges were going to overturn the table against the Zambians.

That man was none other than Joel Bendera (who has since passed on) from Tanga. Bendera had had his coaching training in both parts of Germany, the West (Federal Republic of Germany) and East Germany which is also known as the German Democratic Republic).

This was at the height of the Cold War between the East and West. I personally, first met Bendera in 1981, at Karl Marx University in Leipsig, East Germany where he had been undergoing his coaching course with other Tanzanians that included Hassan Mitawi who was doing a degree in journalism.

Bendera who would later plunge into politics, told journalists at the Uhuru Stadium after the drubbing of his team, that his charges would turn tables against Mufulira Wanderers in Zambia.

He said if Zambians could do it, there was absolutely no reason why Tanzanians should not. Bendera repeated the same statement during their departure for Lusaka at the Dar es Salaam International Airport.

And as they say, the rest is history. Simba went on to beat the Zambians and before their own soccer fan number, President Kenneth Kaunda by five goals to nil and qualified for the next round against Nigeria's Racca Rovers, a team that has never been heard again.

In that match, Simba went on to lose their central defender, Hussein Tindwa, who died on the pitch through cardiac arrest.

The death was traumatic to Simba players, and it was not surprising when they were eliminated from the tournament.

Therefore, the lingering question today is; will Simba today live to what their brothers/ fathers did in 1979 when they turned the tables against Zambian soccer club? In football, anything can happen.

When Simba beat Mufulira Wanderers by five goals to nil in Lusaka, officials at the CAF headquarters in Cairo inquired from the then Football Association of Tanzania (FAT) whether it was true Simba had beaten the Zambian soccer club by five goals to nil.

CAF officials raised the question because they knew that the level of Zambia's football at the time was higher than what Tanzania had, and also going by the Fifa's ranking.

The million dollar question today is; will Haji Manara's prediction about his club winning by over five goals against the South Africans come to pass.