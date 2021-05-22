Egypt: Finance Minister - Egp 11 Bn Allocated to Buy Wheat From Farmers

22 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said that some EGP 11 billion were allocated to purchase wheat from farmers.

Another EGP 5 billion is expected to be available before the end of this month to buy amounts of locally-planted wheat in 2021 season, added Maait.

The move is meant to encourage farmers to expand growing the crop, he said in statements on Saturday 22/05/2021.

He said the ministry is supporting the agricultural sector by subsidizing prices of agricultural fertilizers to fit the farmers' financial capabilities.

The state is paying due attention to reducing burdens on farmers in a move that would help them promote agricultural development, and, thus, achieve food security in Egypt, according to the minister.

