Egypt: Health Minister - Producing Sinovac Vaccine Marks Major Step for Egypt

22 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Hala Zayed said producing Sinovac vaccine is a major step for Egypt to resume its pioneering role in producing vaccines.

In an interview with Extra News on Saturday 22/05/2021, the minister said the first meeting between Chinese experts and leaderships of the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) was held today.

The Chinese experts will start training cadres as of Sunday, she said.

As for the date of finalizing production of new vaccines in Egypt, she said the production of vaccine will go through three stages that will take almost weeks.

She expected producing the first 2 million doses within six or seven weeks.

She noted that the number of those registering for getting the vaccine have reached about 150,000 daily.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Why Should South Africans Care About Israel's Apartheid?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.