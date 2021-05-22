Egypt: Health Minister - Producing Sinovac Vaccine Marks Major Step for Egypt

Health Minister Hala Zayed said producing Sinovac vaccine is a major step for Egypt to resume its pioneering role in producing vaccines.

In an interview with Extra News on Saturday 22/05/2021, the minister said the first meeting between Chinese experts and leaderships of the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) was held today.

The Chinese experts will start training cadres as of Sunday, she said.

As for the date of finalizing production of new vaccines in Egypt, she said the production of vaccine will go through three stages that will take almost weeks.

She expected producing the first 2 million doses within six or seven weeks.

She noted that the number of those registering for getting the vaccine have reached about 150,000 daily.