Egypt, Bahrain Discuss Developments in Palestinian Arena

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received a phone call on Saturday 22/05/2021 from his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, during which they tackled the latest developments in the Palestinian arena.

The phone conversation comes within the framework of the constant consultations and coordination between both sides, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

Both sides asserted the importance of continuing coordination between both countries regarding the developments of the Palestinian issue, including the reconstruction efforts in Gaza given President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's initiative to allocate a sum of $500 million for this purpose.

The conversation also touched on the importance of immediately going ahead with the path of achieving a political settlement and reviving the peace process.

The two ministers also discussed the distinguished bilateral ties binding between Egypt and Bahrain and means to foster them in various fields as per the directives of both countries' political leaderships.