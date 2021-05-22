Egypt Takes Part in Celebration of World Biodiversity Day

22 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt takes part in the celebration of the World Biodiversity Day through several video clips and tweets on the Environment Ministry's social networks pages, Minister of Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said Saturday 22/05/2021.

In her statement on the occasion of the World Biodiversity Day, Fouad stressed the importance of shedding light on the biodiversity to protect the earth, and mankind.

Protecting the biodiversity is the main way to face the current sustainable development challenges, she added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

