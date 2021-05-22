Egypt: Chinese Foreign Ministry - We Appreciate Egypt's Role in Palestinian-Israeli Mediation

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stressed Egypt is a main and leading country in the region, saying it is very confident about the future of relations between Egypt and China.

The Chinese ministry appreciated the role Egypt has played in mediation efforts between Palestine and Israel.

The ministry said it is ready to work with Cairo to promote peaceful solutions to end Mideast crises and regional disputes, especially on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties in order to boost full strategic partnership with Egypt to a good level.

Spokesperson for the ministry Zhao Lijian told MENA on Saturday that Egypt is the first Arab and African country that established diplomatic relations with China.

Since the establishment of diplomatic cooperation, relations were strong to any changing international situation tests and maintained firm and sound development, said Zhao.

In recent years under the leadership of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Egypt-China strategic partnership ties saw a historic development, given the fact that mutual political confidence has been always promoted, in addition to joint cooperation on all fronts, added Zhao.

Egypt and China are cooperating in facing repercussions posed by Covid-19 pandemic, according to the spokesperson.

On May 30, Egypt and China celebrate the 65th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the pair.