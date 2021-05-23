Ethiopia: Diaspora in Us, Europe On Homeland Defending, GERD

The Ethiopian diaspora residing in the United States and Europe have been gravely concerned about the external pressures on the Ethiopian internal affairs and the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). As the pressures increased, they added their efforts and carried on a webinar discussion on the current situation in Ethiopia that was held under the coordination of Ethiopian Diaspora members residing in US and Europe on May 11. The discussion in the United States was held under the coordination of three associations formed by members of the Ethiopian Diaspora in the northern America area.

During the meeting, Ambassador Fitsum Arega, Ethiopia's Ambassador to the United States stated that Ethiopians and Ethiopian descent are responding promptly to all calls from their home country and urged on the Diaspora to further continue their role in countering pressures. The associations who participated in the discussion with other participants pledged to fight against the forces that are working to disrupt the unity and peace of the country at home and abroad. And they reached an agreement on Ethiopians living at home and abroad must stand together to overcome the challenges the nation is facing.

As a result, on May 21, Ethiopian American Citizens' Council condemned foreign interference in Ethiopia's internal affairs. In a letter to President Joe Biden on the current situation, the Council condemned all foreign powers that interfere in Ethiopia's electoral process or seek to cast doubt on the outcome before a vote is taken. The Council noted that one of the most important pillars of democracy in Ethiopia is the establishment of an independent National Electoral Board to conduct free and fair elections.

This is an important step for democratic political transition. "We strongly condemn all foreign powers that interfere in the electoral process or seek to cast doubt on the outcome before a vote is taken," it said. "While acknowledging the US government's commitment to Ethiopian affairs, we are concerned about the dangers of unnecessary interference in the internal affairs of a country," the council said. It noted that the law enforcement operation in Ethiopia was the result of an attack on the country's defense forces.

Any sovereign state government would have taken such an action against such a betrayal; "The Ethiopian government must be supported in its efforts to preserve the unity and sovereignty of the country." The council insisted that the United States, which is working with Ethiopia to fight international terrorism, must keep an eye on the allies and foreign collaborators working to destabilize Ethiopia and the region.

It believed that the strong friendship and long-term partnership between Ethiopia and the United States, which began more than 115 years ago under the leadership of President Teddy Roosevelt, will move forward with common prosperity. Similarly, on May 17, Diasporas again urged the US to keep hands off Ethiopia's internal affairs. The joint Ethiopians and Eritreans mass rally in Washington DC called on the US government and others to stop interfering in Ethiopia's internal affairs and urged all Ethiopians and the people of the Horn of Africa to joint hands against all odds.

Additionally, the protesters conveyed a clear message to the U.S that it has to soon correct its misguided policies in the Horn of Africa and Ethiopia would never negotiate with Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) terrorists. On the rally a Political Activist Neamin Zeleke said that the remnant TPLF terrorist group in connivance with Egypt and Sudan is making an attempt to undermine Ethiopia's unity.

He lauded: "TPLF is the root cause of all evils in Ethiopia. TPLF and its allies want to threaten the unity of our country." Unity, standing together, countering all evils jointly, and never bending for extremists and racists are the ultimate solutions to the ongoing destructive actions from all directions. "Ethiopia is at a turning point in democracy where a genuine election is going to be held in the history of the country. All Ethiopians and Eritreans at home and abroad should support the ongoing Ethio-Eritrean partnership to see a united Horn of Africa region," he said.

Say no to bandits and their supporters' intervention to destabilize and disintegrate Ethiopia, he added noting with the organizers that TPLF has been trying to disrupt Ethiopia's unity through orchestrating various terrorism acts in different parts of the country. Likewise, on May 18 Diaspora in US continued active defending homeland interests. They have been working around the clock to safeguard national interests of homeland, Prof. Brook Hailu said.

North Carolina University Prof. Brook Hailu told The Ethiopian Herald that the Ethiopian community in the US has been actively backing the peace and development efforts of their country of origin. "The Diaspora has also been attentively following what is happening in Ethiopia." According to him, previously the Diaspora used to cast vote simply based on personal affiliation and now the Diaspora is highly organized in each state. Prof. Brook, therefore, said that from now the number of votes each party would secure depends on the performance and the stance of that party towards Ethiopia and if the party is against the sovereignty of Ethiopia, it will be punished by denying votes.

"The members of Diaspora are organizing themselves in each state and actively following up the internal affairs of the country. They have been carrying out rallies aimed at denouncing the deliberate misinformation campaigns and pressure of foreign enemies that are working in tandem with local agents aiming at dismantling Ethiopia and also need to arm-twist the country."

Noting that Ethiopia has been facing rigorous challenges both from internal and external anti-peace groups, Brook stated that the external actors do not understand the reality on the ground. The Ethiopian Diaspora in the U.S. would exert the outmost pressure on those anti-peace groups who wish to see a weak and destabilize Ethiopia. The Diaspora has continuously protested against forces that are putting unfair pressure on Ethiopian government for upholding rule of law in the country and the rally and refuted the external pressure on the nation and promote unity among its people.

On one hand, the Ethiopian Diaspora interaction has been increasing in various fields. On May 18 those residing in Germany and neighboring countries upheld commitment to GERD. And discussed ways of increasing engagements in the national projects such as the current status of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and trilateral negotiation under AU led process. Under the coordination of the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Germany, the diaspora have donated 3 million Birr to the GERD and reaffirmed that they will raise their participation in other national issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This would enhance that Ethiopia will continue to develop its natural resources without harming any sub-basin as the Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Sileshi Bekele, said on briefing the Diaspora on the current issues of the GERD. The Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to Germany, Mulu Solomon on her behalf said that the completion of the Renaissance Dam will have great economic stimulus and many social benefits thanking the respondents.

Equally, Ethiopians residing in Sweden have also purchased 5800 USD bond for the construction of the GERD under the coordination of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Diocese in Sweden and Scandinavian countries.

Archbishop Elias said: "Ethiopia is currently going through a difficult period. All Ethiopians and Ethiopian descent must work together to stop the enemy from taking advantage of opportunities inside and outside the country to destabilize it." Once again, as Ambassador Mulu said, Ethiopians at home and around the world have to stand united to defend their homeland from foreign interference and support the dam realizing that it is being fortunate to be part of this generation.

BY DIRRIBA TESHOME