Ethiopia: Ensuring Sustainability Ethiopia's Plant Biodiversity

Ethiopia is home to a rich diversity of plant and animal species and is one of the world's most important centers for further development of crops such as coffee. The country possesses an estimated number of 6000 species of higher plants of which 10per cent are endemic. The country has 284 species of wild mammals and 861 species of birds. Data on other wild animals are scanty; and the number of reptile, fish, amphibian and arthropod species identified so far are 201, 200, 63 and 1,225, respectively. Of these faunal resources, 29 wild mammal, 18 bird, 10 reptile, 40 fish, 25 amphibian and seven arthropod species are endemic to Ethiopia, according to the report from biodiversity institute.

Ethiopia is a center of origin for cultivated crops such as coffee, tef, enset, and center of diversity for many crop species such as durum wheat, barley and sorghum. The country has rich resource of indigenous farm animals also. These are comprised of 28 cattle, 9 sheep, 8 goat, 7 camel, 6 donkey, 8 horse, 2 mule and 7 chicken breeds. Main direct threats to Ethiopia's biodiversity are habitat conversion, unsustainable utilization of biodiversity resources, invasive species, replacement of local varieties and breeds, climate change and pollution. Indirect causes of biodiversity loss in the country are demographic change, poverty, and lack of awareness and coordination.

However, biological diversity has diminished dramatically. The population is growing fast. The associated increase in the demand for firewood has led to a significant reduction in forested areas. At the same time, nature conservation areas are being used as pasture land and natural resources are being exploited ruthlessly. Due to direct and indirect pressures, ecosystems and a number of wild plants and animals including endemic species, as well as farmers' varieties and indigenous animal breeds are declining. Therefore, 103 tree and shrub species, 31 bird, one reptile, nine amphibian, two fish and 14 other invertebrate species are threatened.

In Ethiopia, conservation and sustainable utilization related activities are being conducted vigorously. As a result, significant improvements in the status of some biodiversity resources have been achieved. Rehabilitation and restoration of degraded areas, afforestation and practices of sustainable management of natural resources have, for example, resulted in increased forest cover and enhancement of the associated biodiversity.

In Ethiopia, activities related to conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity and ensuring fair and equitable sharing of benefits accrued from the use of the country's genetic resources are being conducted aggressively. In order to maintain levels of biodiversity, Ethiopia has designated 14 per cent of the country's territory as protected areas, the report said. For example, according to official figures, 350 million seedlings were planted in one day in July 2019.

It is to be recalled that a year ago Ethiopia planted over 4.1 billion tree seedlings as part of the initiative launched in 2019.The nation is striving to plant 20 billion tree seedlings by 2024 through the Green Legacy Initiative. Often, however, less than half of seedlings survive the first two years after being planted. Responsibility for managing the forested land and nature conservation areas is spread across multiple national and regional authorities at different levels. Laws and regulations are interpreted differently and are therefore not being properly implemented.

Biodiversity Institute Deputy Director-General, Feleke Woldeyes told the focus on planting indigenous trees remains negligible. Out of the over four billion trees planted before two years now, only 1 million were indigenous trees, it was learned. There is now a plan to increase the number by tenfold in the coming three years. Feleke, who pointed out the multiple benefits of indigenous plants for sustainable climate, productivity and preserving the biodiversity, added that "30 different kinds of indigenous trees suitable for various agro-ecological zones have been identified."

He stated that Ethiopia is among the 20 mega diverse countries in biodiversity resources in the world as it has got over 6,000 plant species. In the past few decades, there has been widespread exploitation of resources without due consideration to its maintenance which resulted in damage to the environment. Of late, there have been widespread concerns to preserve and protect the ecosystem.

In this context, the United Nations General Assembly in late 1993 proclaimed May 22 as "The International Day for Biological Diversity" (IDB) to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. Despite technological advances by humans, we are completely dependent on healthy and vibrant ecosystems for our water, food, medicines, clothes, fuel, and shelter energy among others.

The theme for this year's (2021) IDB is "We're part of the solution". This year's slogan is a continuation of 2020 theme- "Our solutions are in nature". This serves as a reminder that biodiversity remains the answer to several sustainable development challenges. As part of the world community Ethiopia has been committed and give high value to biodiversity conservation works through planting millions of trees every year. If we take the recent phenomena, the country has launched the 2021 edition of Green Legacy Initiative aimed at planting 6 billion tree seedlings in Ethiopia and neighboring countries.

Agriculture State Minister, Sani Redi noted that neighboring countries have been showing interest to join the initiative. "So far, Djibouti and South Sudan have shown interest to take their shares as they have been preparing to receive the seedlings," he said. As climate change is a regional and global threat, Sani hopes that other invited East African countries will follow suit to fight the challenge together. The state minister stressed that Ethiopia shares 1 billion tree seedlings not because it is in a better position, but because of concern about the challenges the region is facing in terms of climate change and to encourage collaboration with other nations to mitigate the problem.

"We have invited all East African countries to be part of the initiative with a view to developing together for the challenges of climate change have been affecting the entire region without any barrier that requires strong collaboration at sub-regional, regional and global level," Sani noted. Human life is strongly intertwined with trees, and forests beyond preventing flooding, food insecurity, environment related conflicts and other adverse effects.

The 2021 edition of Green Legacy Initiative, refer to the four year challenge we set in 2019, aimed at addressing the consequences of environmental degradation and climate change, so said Prime Minster Abiy while launched this year's programme. Each species on earth has a value and contributes to biological diversity which is essential for humans. And if this biological diversity sustained damage due to reckless behavior of human beings, then the humanity would be deprived of many natural and other resources.

BY STAFF REPORTER