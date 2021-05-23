Ethiopia: Government Reaches 4.5 Million People in Tigray

ADDIS ABABA - The Federal Government has been extending its leading role in providing humanitarian support in Tigray and reaching 4.5 million people in the State whilst international relief agencies response has remained unsatisfactory, National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) said.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, NDRMC Public Relations Director Debebe Zewde stated that the government has tried its level best to address citizens that need emergency assistance and has managed to minimize the impact the law enforcement operation could have caused.

As to the director, 1.8 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Tigray whilst 680,000 required daily assistance and another 110,000 are internally displaced. 35 percent of beneficiaries of the federal government's support is assumed to be children, mothers and pregnant women. "The humanitarian aid is sent monthly and cereal goes to the needy, not the needy come to the cereal. Currently we are opening 92 stations in Tigray and the support has been greatly increased." Debebe added.

Noting some international relief agencies have been engaged in exaggerating the number of citizens that need humanitarian assistance and presenting the situation as famine, the director stressed that the government has made tireless efforts to withstand the challenge without loss of a single human life. By doing so, the current administration has enabled to tackle negative reports that have been disseminated to tarnish Ethiopia's image.

Debebe highlighted that said information about citizens that need emergency assistance in Tigray including those prior to the law enforcement operation is also collected parallel to the study work that is being carried out biannual in collaboration with various foreign partners. "At the end of the research, the Ethiopian government will disclose the number of citizens that need emergency assistance and reports that some international relief agencies are currently issuing about the situation are wrong and the practice violates the country's sovereign right." Since establishment, the commission has been executing significant activities and it is exchanges information at early warning level to enhance the public awareness and readiness and effectively delivers the required assistance during emergency situations, Debebe explained.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE