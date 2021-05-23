Nigeria: Builders Shun Local Materials As Demand for Foreign Ones Soars

Stakeholders in the real estate sector said in spite of the abundant building materials and components locally, builders still prefer to buy the foreign ones.

The stakeholders, who spoke in a separate interviews, noted that, the choice for foreign materials has, however, left local building materials abandoned.

The managing director, Bolyn Constructions Company Limited, Mr. Rufus Akinrolabu, said, while there is abundance of the local building materials in the country, demand for foreign goods and building materials has made those resources to be neglected.

Akinrolabu who doubles as the president, Building Material Producers Association of Nigeria (BUMPAN), stressed that, "many Nigerians prefer to show off by spending heavily on imported building components rather than use the local available building materials and technology.

"Necessity should be our mother of invention. When there was no importation and technology, people were building houses using laterite or mould/clay sand. To them, laterite was not good except for filling their foundations.

"Laterite is still available in abundance, with a little cement; we can make laterite bricks and build walls of houses, which often turn out very good. If you have a good foundation and you roof it properly, plasters the internal and external surface, the building will last."

Most Nigerians, he stressed, believe that such housing strategy is archaic, and that there is civilisation and modernisation, hence, 'they shun such housing style because it's not fashionable to them.'

Technology, he said, has improved in the mould for bricks production, which is now different from what it used to be, yet Nigerians don't patronise them.

He said to reduce housing deficits, propective homeowners who want to own a house should reconsider their taste and go for an affordable methodology that consumes lesser quantities of cement.

Similarly, the president, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Kunle Awobodu, said if Nigeria were able to get standard local materials, the prices of building materials would come down.

He listed alternative building materials, which the institute has discovered as; clay materials, ash from volcanic, pozzolana cement, resources from trees and others.

Awobodu said while the institute has some researchers; how to transform and develop the resources through research work to commercial level needs equipment and funding.

He urged building materials' manufacturers to patronise Nigerian researchers. "There are sufficient policies for promoting local content but the nation's socio-economic problems are creating impediments in the yearning to be self-sufficient in building materials locally," he said.

To him, with the problem of electricity, some companies folded up and relocated to Ghana because of power, adding that, the country has rolling mills yet the price of steel reinforcement keeps increasing.

A past chairman, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) Lagos chapter, Mr. Akere Ayuba, said professionals need to do more orientation and create awareness for people on the viability of using alternative local building materials.

"Local building materials will reduce cost of building but if I have not seen something in use, how do I encourage others to use it. The most important thing for the people to note is that once we adopt the local materials and people see that the building are standing the test of time, everybody we embrace it," he pointed out.