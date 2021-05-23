Tanzania: 'Grab Regional Blocs for Business

AFTER successfully supporting various countries to achieve independence from their colonial masters, Tanzania government said on Friday that it is high time it fostered business and trade ties with regional blocs for both social and economical development.

Making the revelation in Arusha during CRDB shareholders' seminar recently, Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba further said as Tanzania celebrates its role in supporting liberation struggle, the focus should be to enable Tanzanian companies to open up business premises in various countries in the region.

Elaborating, Dr Nchemba further said: "I know that CRDB has a branch in Burundi, but the fact is that we have been late in exploiting regional opportunities.

"Tanzania has a wonderful public relations' record in the region due to our role in supporting the liberation struggles for a number of countries.

With this record, any country will make it easier for a Tanzanian firm to establish a branch," he pointed out.

The minister noted that by opening branches outside the country, corporate bodies will be indirectly creating jobs for Tanzanians, adding: "This is an era of economic independence.

As a largest bank, CRDB should start thinking about regional expansion."

Dr Nchemba further said the government was also doing everything in its capacity to address various challenges, which might hamper such activity, and making sure bureaucracies and regulations are limited to give room for companies to excel.

"From the way our population grows, increased regulation and controls will only lead to a narrow tax base, high inflation rate and slow economic growth," he said.

Elaborating, Dr Nchemba said the country's commercial banks must now consider opening branches in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Sudan.

He said the government pays memberships charges to regional blocs such as the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), noting that it was through the expansion of Tanzanian businesses that the country will benefit from the fees.

"Because you are a public owned bank with government's interest, you can even open a branch at our embassies so that you facilitate payment for cargo by clients in these landlinked countries as it is the case with Burundi," Dr Nchemba said.

In his remarks, the CRDB Bank Plc managing director, Mr Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the government-which owns 21 per cent stake in the bank - should anticipate improved dividends this year, thanks to an increase in the lender's net profits for the 2020 calendar year.

"Last year, the government received 16bn/- in dividend from our 2019 profit. The money was more than the 10bn/- that the government received in 2019 from our 2018 profit. This year, the amount will increase further," he pointed out.

However, Mr Nsekela urged Tanzanians to invest in stocks saying CRDB's shares have been appreciating since it was listed at Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.

"Our shares are currently selling at 290/- each and that is a lot more in comparison to the same period last year," he noted.

Seconding Mr Nsekela, the CRDB Bank Plc board chairman, Dr Ally Laay said Tanzanians are not investing much in listed companies and other government securities compared to their counterparts in other East African countries, notably Kenya.

"The public should now start considering investing in listed companies, which are money minting," he charged.