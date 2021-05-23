Tanzania: Ministry Eyes Trade Boom With 2021/22 Budget

THE Ministry of Trade and Industries has out- lined its robust plans for 2021/2022 finan- cial year, whose main focus is bolstering trade, investment and boosting the industrial sector.

Tabling his budget in the August House yesterday, the Minister for Trade and Indus- tries, Professor Kitila Mkumbo, requested lawmakers to endorse 105.67bn/- for both recurrent and development ex- penditures.

According to him, on trade, his ministry plans in the 2021/2022 budget to among other things, intensify bilateral, regional and multilateral busi- ness dialogue so as to widen markets and investment in the country.

Others are engaging China, Russia, Mauritius, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, DRC Congo, South Sudan, Vietnam and United Arab Emirates in business dia- logue so that they sign trade agreements in collaboration with the Private Sector.

"We will also intensify dia- logue on Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) as well as increas- ing business talks with EAC, SADC and COMESA, among others," he said.

The Minister further said during the next financial year, the government would accom- plish procedures for enactment of the Trade Remedies Act, re- view and implement at the National Trade Policy.

He further said the govern- ment would equally implement the World Trade Organisation (WTO) contract which focuses on trade empowerment.

On the industrial sector, Prof Mkumbo said his ministry was fully committed to increasing industrial infrastructure as well as investing in research on the industrial sector which would see the country attaining its ambi- tious industrialisation dream.

Also, the Minister said, the government would intensify campaign to woo the private sec- tor on investment through EPZ and SEZ.

"We will also make sure that we protect local industries as well as increase fair business competition, including improv- ing business environment," Prof Mkumbo pointed out.

Prof Mkumbo, who present- ed his maiden ambitious bud- get since he was appointed as Minister for Trade and Industries further said his ministry would also intensify supervision and implementation of all flagship projects under the ministry which are outlined in the Third Five-year Development Plan (FYDP III).