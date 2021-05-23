Nigeria: Tax Certificate a Must to Access Public Services in Edo

23 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

The Edo State Government has disclosed that it is considering making tax clearance certificates a precondition for accessing public services and some commercial transactions in the state.

The executive chairman of the Edo State Internal Revenue (EIRS), Igbinidu Inneh, in a statement, noted that the measure was being taken to ensure that taxable citizens meet their civic duties.

He charged all federal and state government ministries, departments and agencies, local government councils, commercial banks, as well as companies and enterprises operating in Edo State to demand from individuals, verifiable tax clearance certificates with regard to application for approvals and licenses, foreign exchange control permission to remit funds outside Nigeria, as well as distributorship of goods and services.

He added that the demand for the certificate, covering three preceding years, is in line with section 85 of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) as amended.

He urged all concerned to ensure strict compliance, as failure to do so would attract a fine, to the tune of N5million or three years imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Are Young Nigerians Returning to Masquerade Rituals?
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.