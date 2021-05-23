Nigeria: Nasarawa Governor Flags Off N349.7m Market Project

23 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Muhammed

The Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has flagged off the construction of the N349.7million neighbourhood market in the Akwanga Local Government Area.

Flagging off the construction of the market in Akwanga on Saturday, the governor said it would boost the socio-economic activities of the people in the area, adding that it would enhance the standard of living of the people of the area and the state in general.

He said the construction of the market was part of activities to mark his two years in office.

He said, "The neighbourhood market will consist of 52 lockup shops, 54 open market stores, 26 warehouses, administrative block, security post, public toilet, a restaurant, among others."

The governor, however, reiterated his administration's commitment to continue to provide infrastructure development across the 13 local government areas of the state.

The governor also flagged off the construction of a 300 sitting capacity event centre and remodelling of the Government Lodge in Akwanga.

On his part, Shehu Tukur, an architect and principal partner, Canoni Associates, the firm supervising the projects, assured of a quality job.

