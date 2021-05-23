Nigeria: Kano Govt Hands Over Waste Management to Private Firm

The Kano State Government has formally handed over its waste management operational plant and equipment to a private firm for better refuse control and sanitation in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment Dr Kabiru Getso, announced this on Friday while officially handing over the documents to Messrs Capegate Investment Limited Company at the Refuse Management and Sanitation Board in Kano.

He explained that the government had entered into an agreement under the public-private-partnership arrangement with the company.

According to Getso, Kano State is ready to revolutionise environmental management in the state, in line with best global practices.

"The waste will also be used to produce organic and inorganic fertiliser so as to improve agricultural output in the state," he said.

The president of Messrs Capegate Investment, Mr Bashir Namadina, expressed delight over the agreement while assuring that it would use its experiences and technology to make Kano a green city through collaboration.