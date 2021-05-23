Nigeria: 'Violence Threatens Women, Girls' Reproductive Rights'

The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) has called for collective action to stem the rising cases of sexual, gender-based violence (SGBV) in the country.

The executive director of the WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, made the call on Saturday in Abuja at a training for chief security officers on how to strengthen coordination mechanisms of stakeholders to tackle SGBV, as part of the joint UN-EU Spotlight Initiative Project (SIP).

She was represented by the WARDC project officer, Evelyn Ugbe.

According to her, violence against women and girls seriously affects their ability to enjoy rights and has devastating effects on many aspects of the lives of women and girls, including their sexual and reproductive health and rights, as well as their mental and physical health.

"In order to address the daunting challenge, it is important to strengthen the capacity of women's rights defenders on strategies to work together, both formally and informally, to launch actions on ending SGBV against women and girls, as well as harmful practices," she said.