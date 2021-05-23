Nigeria: Edo to Access $250m for Oil Palm, Cassava Value Chain

23 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that the state will benefit from a United States government's $250 million for oil palm and cassava value chain development, special agro-processing zones and renewable energy infrastructure.

Obaseki said this at the Fayus oil palm plantation expansion ribbon-cutting ceremony in Ewan Usi community, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

He promised a conducive environment for investors in the state as part of concerted efforts to diversify the state's economy and provide jobs for the teeming youths.

Represented by the head of service, Anthony Okungbowa, the governor said the state was keen on providing necessary incentives to investors in the oil palm and cassava value chain.

He added that the state government had set up the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP) to create the necessary interface to harness its arable land in driving economic activity and creating wealth.

Also speaking, the chairman of Fayus Nigeria Limited and Fayus Inc, Sacramento, California, Fatai Yusufu, said the company had invested in oil palm plantation, milling, refinery and cassava processing facilities in the state.

According to him, the company has an oil palm nursery and plantation expansion plan in Ewan Usi community and an oil palm plantation project in Owan West Local Government Area, with financing support from the United States government.

On his part, Dr Tunji Bello of Shine Bridge Global Inc, Chesapeake, Virginia, said a $250million facility was driving the investment in Edo, adding that the investment would improve the livelihood of people in the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Are Young Nigerians Returning to Masquerade Rituals?
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.