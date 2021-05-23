Tanzania: President Samia Appoints 23 Ambassadors, Including Former Beauty Queen

23 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday appointed 23 ambassadors including former beauty queen, Hoyce Temu.

A statement issued on Saturday, May 22, 2021 by the director of communications at State House, Gerson Msigwa stated that the new ambassadors were Lieutenant General Yakub Mohamed, Major General Richard Makanzo, Pereira Ame Silima, Maulidah Hassan and Togolani Mavura.

Others are Edwin Rutegaruka, Fredrick Kibuta, Noel Kaganda, Mindi Kasiga, Caroline Chipeta, Macocha Tembele, Agnes Kayola, Masoud Balozi, Ceasar Waitara, Swahiba Mndeme and Said Mshana.

In the appointments, President Samia also appointed Alex Kallua, Mahmoud Kombo, James Bwana, Said Mussa, Elsie Kanza and Robert Kahendaguza.

"The appointment of these Ambassadors commenced today, May 22, 2021 and they will be sworn in on dates to be announced later," the statement read in part.

