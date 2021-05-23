Tanzania: Zanzibar Receives Sh250m Covid-19 Test Equipment

23 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Zanzibar — Zanzibar government received the donation of equipment for testing Covid-19 yesterday.

The equipment, known as Rapid Test, is valued at Sh250 million.

Zanzibar's First Vice President Othman Masoud received the equipment from SD Biosensor Company of South Korea.

The equipment with the capacity of giving the results of Covid-19 tests within 15 minutes was handed over at the Sheikh Idrisa Abdulwakil Hall at Kikwajuni in Unguja, Zanzibar.

"This support has come at the right time, whereby the government has stepped up the fight against the Coronavirus disease," said the First Vice President.

Mr Othman said earlier Covid 19 tests were mostly carried out to passengers or people suspected of being infected with the virus, but now the support would widen the scope even in social areas. Besides that, the First Vice President clarified that the government would continue to make more efforts in putting in place good infrastructure for tests, protection and treatment for those diagnosed with the disease.

For his part, Zanzibar's Health, Social Welfare, the Elderly, Gender and Children minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui told the First Vice President that for now there was no Covid-19 patient in Zanzibar and urged the public to continue taking precautionary measures against the disease.

SD Biosensor Company representative Sunjay Padatia said they had given the equipment support as part of the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Why Are Young Nigerians Returning to Masquerade Rituals?
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.