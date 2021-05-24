Nigeria: Proposed 15-Year Jail Term for Ransom Payment

In the next four weeks, the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters is expected to submit a report on the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for passage.

The bill is proposing a 15-year jail term for anyone who pay or receive ransom kidnapping.

The bill passed second reading last Thursday and was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The Committee is chaired by Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele and is expected to carry out further legislative work and report back in four weeks.

Within this period, public hearing will be carried out for other Nigerians to present their input on the proposed bill.

The bill essentially seeks to substitute section 14 of the Principal Act with a new section to read: "Anyone who transfers funds, makes payment or colludes with an abductor, kidnapper or terrorist to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped is guilty of a felony and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years."

While the bill is a welcome development, the committee saddled with the responsibility of working on it has a lot of work to do. Several states have signed the anti-terrorism bill into law, prescribing death penalty for Kidnappers. While kidnapping is being done in all the 36 states and the FCT, no kidnapper has been executed.

Many Nigerians are raising issues concerning the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021. What will be the penalties for those who swear to protect the lives and properties of the people but failed? Should people abandon their loved ones because the government failed to protect or rescue them? Should punishment for kidnaping attract the same punishment for ransom payment?

Law is meant to establish standards, maintain order, resolve disputes, and protect liberties and rights. The law is not meant to punish the victim.

The Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is sponsored by Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi.

According to a report compiled by the Financial Times and the USA Global Risk Consultancy in November, 2019, Nigeria has the highest rate of kidnaps for ransom of both locals and foreigners in all of Africa with kidnappers operating in each of the 36 states.

Even recently, there are cases of kidnappings in the Federal Capital Territory.

Some countries including the USA and the United Kingdom do not support payment of ransoms to kidnappers.

Payments of terrorist ransoms is illegal under the UK Terrorism Act 2000 while the USA adheres to a strict No-concessions policy on the payment of ransom.

While payment of ransom must not be encouraged, there should be specific punishment for government officials that cannot provide adequate security and cannot protect the lives of the people they are sworn to protect. The law must show compassion to the victims while severe punishment should be prescribed for the offenders.