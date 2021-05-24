Nigeria's Beach Soccer Team Coach, Adamu Ejo, Is Dead

"We are sad to announce the demise of Super Sand Eagles Coach Audu Adamu Ejo after a brief illness," the NFF wrote.

The Head Coach of Nigeria's beach soccer national team fondly referred to as the Super Sand Eagles, Audu Adamu Ejo, is dead.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Adamu died late Saturday night in Kogi State where he hails from. He was undergoing treatment for diabetes before his death.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the sad development via a message on its Twitter handle while also praying for the repose of the soul of the hardworking coach.

"We are sad to announce the demise of Super Sand Eagles Coach Audu Adamu Ejo after a brief illness. Late Coach Ejo contributed immensely to the development of Beach Soccer in Nigeria. Our thoughts are with his family and the Football community. May his soul Rest In Peace," the NFF wrote.

We are sad to announce the demise of Super Sand Eagles Coach Audu Adamu Ejo after a brief illness. Late Coach Ejo contributed immensely to the development of Beach Soccer in Nigeria. Our thoughts are with his family and the Football community. May his soul Rest In Peace 💔💔😭 pic.twitter.com/V4V2wRkUhi

- The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 22, 2021

Adamu before his death achieved quite a lot with the country's beach soccer team including inspiring them to one Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations title in Durban, South Africa.

He also led the country to four Beach Soccer World Cup tournaments, and Copa Lagos success three times.

Adamu most recently handled the Kogi Beach Soccer club, winning several national and international competitions, including a silver at Keta Cup in Ghana in 2016.

Adamu's death comes as another big loss to the Beach Soccer national team, following the demise of the assistant coach of the team, Chukwuma Agbo, on February 20, 2019.