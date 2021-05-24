Nigeria: Katsina Emirate Sacks District Head for Allegedly Abetting Banditry

23 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

Katsina Emirate Council says Yusuf Lawal was found guilty of complicity in banditry.

The Katsina emirate council has announced the dismissal of the district head of Kankara, Yusuf Lawal, for alleged complicity in banditry.

Kankara is the location of a girls secondary school where about 300 students were abducted by bandits last December.

The secretary of the emirate council, Bello Ifo, told reporters late Friday that the district head was found guilty by a committee that investigated his alleged association with bandits.

The official, however, did not explain how the dismissed district head was associated with the criminals.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on May 1 how Mr Lawal was suspended following complaints from residents and a security report indicting him.

The emirate council, thereafter, set up a committee to investigate the district head.

On Friday, the committee said it found Mr Lawal guilty of aiding and siding with bandits and kidnappers operating in the Kankara axis and recommended his removal from his position.

Some traditional rulers in Katsina and neighbouring Zamfara State had been accused of aiding banditry in their domains.

Residents said some of the traditional rulers side with the gunmen out of fear for their own lives because security agents seldom respond to distress calls or act on intelligence reports from traditional rulers.

Kankara was in the news last December following the abduction of over 300 students of the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town.

The mastermind of the abduction, a notorious bandit called Auwalun Daudawa, was a few months later killed in a clash with a rival group in a forest between Katsina and Zamfara states.

