Nigeria: Many Feared Dead, Injured in Kano Tanker Fire

23 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Yakubu

No fewer than 70 people sustained varying degrees of injuries and many others feared dead as a result fire outbreak at Al-Ihsan Filling Station along Sharada road in Kano on Saturday evening.

Bystanders, motorists and others were badly affected by what witnesses called explosion, which occurred when a petrol tanker was offloading its product at the filling station.

Spokesman for the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Kano, Nura Maigida, confirmed the incident, saying the Service has begun investigation to establish the cause of the fire incident, which happened around 4pm.

Many have attributed the incident to negligence on the part of the filling station for choosing to offload a petroleum product during the hot hours of the day, which is against the law.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to Thousands Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DRC
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.