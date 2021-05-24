Nigeria: 51 People Injured in Kano Tanker Explosion - Official

23 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

State government blames the explosion on filing station offloading fuel in day time despite the scorching sun.

At least 51 persons sustained injuries late Saturday after a fuel tanker exploded in Kano.

The incident occurred at a filling station in Sharada in Kano metropolis while the tanker was offloading the inflammable substance.

The state's Commissioner for Works, Garba Idris, told reporters that 51 persons were affected and blamed the station for violating procedure of offloading the substance.

The official blamed the filing station for offloading fuel in day time despite the scorching sun.

"Everybody knows it is against the law to offload the substance in the hot weather like that of Kano, which was responsible for the explosion.

"The fire disaster affected 51 persons, including eight officials of the fire service," Mr Idris said.

Also, the spokesperson, Federal Fire Service in Kano, Nura Maigida, said the agency was investigating the cause of the fire.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to Thousands Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DRC
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Madagascar Faces Famine in Worst Drought in 40 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.