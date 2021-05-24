Chad: Calling for a Civilian-Led Transition of Power to a Democratically Elected Government in Chad

21 May 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States supports the recommendations of the African Union Peace and Security Council regarding Chad, and we join the African Union and our international partners in calling for a peaceful, timely, and civilian-led transition of power to a democratically elected government before October 2022.

The Chadian people deserve an inclusive national dialogue where all stakeholders can come together to decide the future of their country. Chad's political transition should include a new national constitution, a concrete plan and timeline for elections, and support for strong institutions such as a representative National Assembly, an independent judicial system, and a reformed National Independent Electoral Commission. A representative, democratically elected government is the best path to long-term prosperity and stability in Chad and the region.

The United States has long stood with the people of Chad in advocating for democratic, representative government, and we will continue to support the people of Chad, the African Union, and our international partners in advocating for a timely transition to elected, civilian government.

