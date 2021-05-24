Kenya: SportPesa Plans 'Big' Harambee Stars Comeback

23 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

SportPesa is planning a 'big' comeback in the sports sector in the near future, with the troubled betting firm's Chief Executive Ronald Karauri reiterating his support in ensuring the men's national football team plays at next year's Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Karauri spoke to Nation Sport in Nairobi on Friday, at the sidelines of an event where SportPesa Foundation donated Sh1.2 million worth of equipment to the new maternity wing at Riruta health facility in Nairobi County.

The donation includes 12 hospital ward beds, Sh500,000 towards equipping the maternity unit's kitchen, and Personal Protective (PPE) kits PE for health workers at the facility.

"SportPesa has always been very big on sports and what I can say is that we have big plans to (make a) comeback," explained Karauri.

"Our goal was for Kenya to be at the World Cup in 2022 and when I last spoke to (Football Kenya Federation president) Nick (Mwendwa) he says it is still achievable so I think for the immediate short term when we get back we will help with that."

Harambee Stars have been pooled alongside Uganda, Rwanda and Mali in the qualification matches for the 2022 Fifa World Cup even though Kenya risks being banned from the competition owing to a Sh89 million debt FKF owes the team's former coach Adel Amrouche.

Karauri also says the betting firm is keen on supporting athletes who have struggled to make ends meet owing to the disruptive nature of the sports calendar mainly occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

SportPesa was the second-largest investor in sports activities in Kenya between 2017 and 2019 but that abruptly ended when the government withdrew its trading licence in the wake of a tax row which also resulted in a public spat between its shareholders.

Read the original article on Nation.

