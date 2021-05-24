Kenya: Gor Mahia Thrash Congo Boys in Rescheduled Betway Cup Clash

23 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Ten-man Gor Mahia Sunday registered a 3-0 victory over Congo Boys in a Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup Round 64 match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Gor were 1-0 up at half time through Tito Okelo's goal with John Macharia and Cliffton Miheso scoring a goal each in the second half.

K'Ogalo finished with 10 men after defender Sydney Wahongo was red carded by Nairobi-based referee Dickens Mimisa in the 42nd minute.

Gor Mahia coach Manuel Vaz Pinto said even though they took the game seriously, he fielded some young players like goalkeeper Caleb Otieno to get exposure and commended them for showing maturity.

"Our taget is to win the FKF Premier League which is still open as well as the Betway Cup," said Pinto who expressed happiness with the win and clean sheet.

He complained on the red card saying Wahongo's foul was not intentional.

Congo Boys coach Abdulnassir Mohamed commended his players for the fighting spirit especially in the second half though they conceded two goals. "In the last 45 minutes, we dominated but inexperience by our youngsters cost us the match," said Mohamed.

He said the two experienced players, captain Ahmad Ahmed signed from Mathare United and Maqbul Abdulkarim from Gor Mahia Youth, gave other players morale to play well despite the three blunders from which Gor scored.

The game got off to a bright start with both teams looking for an early goal.

However, Gor had to wait until the 37th minute to take the lead when former Bandari defender Fred Nkata overlapped and sent a cross which was beautifully headed home by Okello.

The league champions came back strongly in the second half and it was no surprise when they got their second goal in the 47th minute.

Cliffton Miheso's freekick was cleared by Congo defender but the ball fell to John Macharia who sent a powerful shot past goalkeeper George Edwin.

At the hour mark, Okello dribbled his way past a defender on the right and centered for Miheso to head the ball into the far corner.

Congo could have reduced the deficit in the 88 th minute when Ghalin Ali who came in for Hussein Abdulmalik was put through by Anwar Abdulhakim but his shot was saved by Gor custodian Otieno.

