Kenya: Mathare United Rally to Hold Nzoia in Four-Goal Thriller

Mathare United held Nzoia Sugar to an entertaining 2-2 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture on Sunday at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Nzoia Sugar striker Hillary scored in either half of the game, while Klinsman Omulanga and second half substitute John Mwangi were on target for the 'Slum Boys in new tactician Frank Ouna's second match.

The win took Mathare's point tally to eight points after 16 games, though they are still rocked at the bottom, while Nzoia Sugar are still 14th on 17 points from 17 matches.

Mathare were off to a flying start taking the lead in the 18th minute through a superb strike just inside the box by Omulanga after being picked up by Tyson Otieno, who did some perfect work against Mathare players from the left wing.

However, the Millers restored parity through a penalty kick in the 27th minute taken by Hillary Wandera after Mathare United defender Lennox Ogutu had handled the ball inside the box.

Nzoia thought they had taken the lead when Wandera scored again in the 32nd minute, but their celebrations were short lived after the referee disallowed it for offside.

Just two minutes after the breather, Hillary Simiyu bagged his second of the day after dribbling past Mathare United defenders and unleashed a left footed shot that went past outstretched custodian Job Ochieng'.

The Slum Boys would get a chance to reply in the 56th minute after veteran Danson Kago pounced on a loose ball in Nzoia's defence, but his shot went out for a goalkick.

Coach Frank Ouna made two changes at the hour mark bringing in Eugene Wethuli and John Mwangi for Omulanga and James Kinyanjui. Nzoia followed suit as Gaetan Masha and Elisha Wekesa came in for Titus Kapchanga and James Kibande.

Mathare United's changes paid off with Mwangi getting the equaliser in the 65th minute with a close range header.

Three minutes later, Ochieng made a brilliant save to deny Masha, who had unleashed a ferocious shot just inside the box.

Despite a late onslaught from a determined Nzoia Sugar, the 2008 champions held on to collect an important point away from home, a positive result for Ouna, who just replaced Salim Ali last week.