Kenya: Tharaka Nithi Man Strangles, Drowns Father in Row Over Land

23 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Alex Njeru

A man reportedly killed his 77-year-old father after a quarrel over a piece of land in Maara Sub-county, Tharaka Nithi County, on Saturday evening.

The 46-year-old father of two children is accused of strangling his father and drowning him in a shallow pool in the attack in Kanini village.

The victim's widow said her son, who went into hiding after the crime, had been demanding a piece of land in order to sell it.

"My husband had gone to borrow salt from my son when he strangled and drowned him, accusing him of refusing to give him land," she said.

She said while strangling the father, her son wondered how he could borrow salt from him yet he had refused to give him a share of his land.

The woman further said she was unable to rush her husband to hospital because she had no money to hire a vehicle or motorcycle. She also said one of her hands is paralysed.

She said he died at around midnight and that police took the body to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary.

"Drunkard"

The suspect's brother claimed he was a drunkard and that he had been threatening to kill their father if he completely refused to part with a piece of land.

He said he received the report of the attack while away and that he travelled back home immediately, but found their father had died when he arrived in the morning.

"My brother has been having issues with my father over land and has been threatening to kill him," he said.

A village elder said though residents were aware of the disputes in the family, the incident shocked them.

"No one expected such an act. We hope he will be apprehended by police and charged."

Residents linked the incident to rampant bhang use and the consumption of illicit brew in the area.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Jonathan Absent At Yar'Adua's Burial
Plans Under Way to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Rwanda Opens Borders to 1000s Fleeing Volcano in Eastern DR Congo
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Why Are Young Nigerians Returning to Masquerade Rituals?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.