Kenya: Fire at Lamu's Havanna Gardens Hotel Destroys Property Worth Sh2.5 Million

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed in a fire at Havanna Gardens Hotel in Mpeketoni, Lamu West, on Sunday.

County disaster response team leader Luqman Abdulaziz said the fire was caused by the burning of sawdust.

"A carpenter was burning sawdust at Jua Kali within Mpeketoni town where the hotel is situated at around 11am. The fire went out of control because of the strong winds and spread to the makuti-thatched premise. It destroyed a big section of the hotel. We, however, managed to put out the fire," said Mr Abdulaziz.

Slow response

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Havanna Gardens proprietor Isaac Muriithi said property worth Sh2.5 million was reduced to ashes by the morning inferno.

Mr Muriithi blamed the disaster response team, accusing officers of failing to respond on time.

"There was too much of a delay on the part of the disaster response team. In fact, they came when the fire had already burnt almost everything and even then, they didn't come with the necessary equipment. Something needs to be done to ensure timely response when such incidents occur."

He called on the county, the national government and well-wishers to help him reconstruct his hotel.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has already affected our businesses. It's unfortunate that a fire has gutted my premises at this time. I need help to reconstruct my hotel."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Waste disposal areas

Resident Mary Kimani said she was disappointed by Lamu's failure to establish waste disposal points within the Jua Kali area.

"The place is always busy as carpenters make furniture on a daily basis. Unfortunately, the sawdust from the workshops has no specific disposal points," said Mrs Kimanji.

"This has forced the carpenters to create their own dump sites within private premises. You can imagine the loss that has been caused by the burning of sawdust by these carpenters. The county government should consider establishing specific waste disposal points away from residential and business premises."

Kimani Wanyoike, an elder in Mpeketoni, appealed to the county to consider buying more firefighting equipment and establish stations in various parts of Lamu to help address fire incidents when they occur.

"The county should improve response, buy enough firefighting equipment and establish firefighting centres in all major towns in Lamu. Rescue teams should also be on standby," said Mr Wanyoike.

On March 30, a fire destroyed property worth Sh4.5 million at Mpeketoni Shalom Home for Disabled Children.