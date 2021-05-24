Kenya: Boda Boda Rider Stabs Boy to Death in Fight Over Remote Control

A boda boda operator is being held by police in Kisumu County for stabbing two teenagers, killing one and severely injuring the other.

Stephen Opiyo, alias Chopper, is said to have differed with one of the boys over a remote control as they watched a movie in Rae village, Kisumu East Sub-county, on Saturday night.

According to neighbours, the suspect is a longtime family friend who frequently visits and even sleeps over.

Kisumu County Commander Samuel Anampiu told the media that the case was reported by Beatrice Owino, the landlady of the rental houses where the incident happened, and village elder Eunice Anyango.

The landlady said she checked the house after hearing a commotion.

"On moving closer to the house, she found 13-year-old Tobias Omondi sitting outside, bleeding profusely. She entered the house and found another boy, Dockins Ochieng, aged 15, lying dead in a pool of blood," said Mr Anampiu.

Ms Owino raised the alarm, attracting neighbours, before the incident was reported to police.

It is said the boda boda operator stabbed the boys with a kitchen knife at around 5.40am on Sunday and then escaped.

Police collected a bloodstained knife from the scene.

Surrender

Mr Opiyo later surrendered at Kisumu Central Police Station, where the incident was recorded under Occurrence Book number 07/23/05/2021 at 10.44 am.

"He confessed to report office personnel to being involved in a confrontation with the victims while watching a movie," said Mr Anampiu.

The boda boda rider was re-arrested and handed over to officers at Kasagam Police Station for further investigations. He will be questioned before he is taken to court.

Ochieng was stabbed several times in the neck and right wrist.

Omondi, who was stabbed four times in the neck, is fighting for his life at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Ms Evelyn Atieno, mother of the deceased, said she left the three in her house after supper on Saturday evening only to receive news of her son's death on Sunday morning.

Ochieng, who attended Pinocchio Primary School, scored 370 marks in last year's KCPE examinations.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Jaramogi.

