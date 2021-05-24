Rwanda: FERWAFA Executive Committee Members Resign, Elections Set for June

23 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

A meeting of the FERWAFA Extraordinary General Assembly on Saturday approved the resignation of the former President of the football governing body, (Rtd) Brig. Gen. Jean-Damascène Sekamana.

They also approved the election of a new Executive Committee on June 26, 2021.

The president of FERWAFA resigned on April 14, 2021, claiming that he was no longer able to reconcile his responsibilities with his daily work.

Marcel Habyarimana, who was his deputy, assumed the presidency in an interim role.

Following the confirmation of his resignation, five commissioners also resigned, and a new Executive Committee will be elected on June 27, 2021.

The commissioners who resigned include Dr. Moussa Hakizimana who was the head of the medical commission, Diane Ntakirutimana of the Security Commission, Alexis Redemptus Nshimiyimana who was in charge of football development, Eric Ruhamiriza, head of the refereeing commission and Christine Mukangoboka, the women's development officer.

